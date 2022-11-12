T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli’s Stature Is Huge As He Scores Runs In Big Games, Feels Aakash Chopra

Kohli's Stature Is Huge As He Scores Runs In Big Games Feels Aakash Chopra (Credits: Aakash Chopra-BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised talismanic batter Virat Kohli as the latter as one of the highest run-getters in the T20 World Cup 2022 which is heading towards it’s conclusion on Sunday. Chopra, who is at the helm of hindi commentary of the ongoing tournament, commended Kohli on his ability to score runs in big matches.

“I will talk about Virat Kohli first because he has played almost everything, from the 2014 semi-final to the 2022 knockout game, he has played every single knockout game India have played in ICC events. Virat Kohli’s stature is huge because he scores runs in all big games. He is a player par excellence of this generation.” – Chopra high praise on the 33-year-old.

“He has performed in almost every single game. He scored 72 off 44 balls in the 2014 semi-final, 77 off 58 balls in the final. His bat did not fire in the 2015 semi-final but in the 2016 T20 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium – 89 not out off 47 balls.” – Chopra analyzing the amazing run of the former captain.

Chopra acknowledged that Kohli failed to fire on odd occasions in crunch games. He observed:

“He was dismissed early in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. So he has not scored runs in every game – scored runs in both knockout games in 2014 and the knockout game in 2016, he didn’t score runs in 2015 and 2019.”

Kohli was the stand-out batter in the side and continues to top the scoring charts with 296 runs from six innings and a batting average of 98.66, but his innings wasn’t enough on a perfect Thursday afternoon at the Adelaide Oval as India bowed out of the global tournament, with the bowlers letting the side down.