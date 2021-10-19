Dubai, Oct 18: India defeated England in their first warm-up match, as Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 70 along with KL Rahul’s 51 and Rishabh Pant’s quick-fire 14 ball 29 propelled the Men in Blue to a 6-wicket victory over the defending ODI World Cup champions at the ICC Academy in Dubai.Also Read - India vs England Highlights T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Guide India to a 6-Wicket Victory Over England

India in the first game ticked some boxes that includes two senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Mohammed Shami (3/40) hitting the straps straightaway with some fast and accurate deliveries.

The third angle to this 'triangle' — Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, consistently missed the length giving away 54 runs in four overs.

Kohli (11) didn’t score much but that would be least of concerns for the Indian team.

Hardik Pandya, who is supposed to be the “designated finisher” in this line-up, came to the crease with 21 needed off 15 balls and he hit a few streaky shots in his 16 not out in 10 balls.

The England batters also threw their willows around to get some quality time in the middle on a good surface at the ICC Academy ground here after being put in to bat.

Veteran Shami bowled the fuller lengths and also mixed it with clever variations as he got wickets of openers Jason Roy (17 off 13 balls), Jos Buttler (18 off 13 balls) and Liam Livingstone (30 off 20 balls).

Buttler was done in by change of pace where the length was slightly shortened and pace taken off after being hit for two boundaries, while Livingstone was castled by an old-fashioned yorker.

Bumrah even in a warm-up game, bowled an unplayable yorker to prevent Jonny Bairstow (49 off 36 balls) from getting a half-century. He was easily India’s best bowler on view while Bhuvneshwar looked a bit out of place.

Moeen Ali (43 not out off 20 balls), fresh from his IPL exploits, beefed up England’s score in the final over.

However, the contest that head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Kohli keenly watched was how well young leg-spinner Chahar (1/43 in 4 overs) and veteran off-spinner Ashwin (0/23 in 4 overs) shape up for the third spinner’s slot.

The Indian team is pretty certain that Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy are the two spinners who will be in operation when the campaign starts. The two had also played an IPL final just few days back along with play-off games and hence both were rested.

While Chahar removed ICC’s World No 1 ranked T20 batter Dawid Malan (18 off 18 balls) with a googly, he wasn’t as consistent with his length as Ashwin, who went wicket-less but wasn’t punished as such.

However unlike Chahar, who at times looked penetrative, the English batters didn’t have much of a problem in milking Ashwin for the singles and some inside out shots over extra-cover.

Virat Kohli and Co. will now play Australia at the same venue on 20th October.

(With Inputs From PTI)