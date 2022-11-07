T20 World Cup: What Happens If India vs England Semi-final Gets Washed Out?

New Delhi: The ongoing T20 World Cup is finally reaching it’s end as India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand emerged as the four semi-finalists for this tournament. Team India topped the table from Group 2 as they will face England in pursuit of the final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. On the other hand, Pakistan who miraculously qualified from Group 2 will take on New Zealand on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket.

Many of the matches in this tournament got affected due to bad weather. With incessant rain in some cities, there was no option but calling the match off and giving each team a point. However, what would happen if a semi-final or a final gets washout on a given day?

Reserve day – In case of both semi finals, which are scheduled to take place on 9th and 10th November gets washed out, will continue on the next day at the same venue. Now, if the match does not happen on the subsequent day, team with a higher run-rate goes through to the finals.

Same step will be taken for the finals which is scheduled to take place on 13th November, Sunday.

The entry into the semi-finals of cricket’s showpiece T20 competition had been fraught with some inconsistent or even below par displays in the league phase. In any competition of this nature such a scenario presents itself, top notch performances coming from some members and average displays arising from some others. Virat Kohli, is still the tournament’s leading scorer with 246 runs from the five games that his team had featured in.