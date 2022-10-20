New Delhi: India’s real-time test in the ICC T20 World Cup is just three days away, or a few hours less, and as per some of doyens of sport in India, if they were to fare badly, it won’t be for the lack of practice. Since these former players largely know what they are talking about, we will take their word for it, that India have practised enough to make all the right moves when the big event begins with the biggest of them all, against Pakistan in Melbourne, come October 23. There, we will see how much this practice has come good.Also Read - Live UAE vs NAM Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia Lose Half Their Side, UAE On Top

While we are on the topic, let’s also address one issue that, irrespective of what our seniors say, India have had little or no practice in – the issue of facing genuine fast bowling. Also Read - Highlights | SL vs NED Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 16 Runs

The pace department and its various vagaries are now well documented. From players being declared unfit when they are fit and vice-versa, plus assorted replacements, replacements for them, and hocus pocus of assorted hues before we actually have a few names that can be identified. Also Read - NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 WC at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 1:30 PM IST October 20 Thu

Among them, one, Mohammad Shami, who is now finally the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, has bowled one over. Practice, was that?

India face Pakistan, whose bowling will include Shaheen Shah Afridi, called up in a haste, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Such is the fast-bowling line-up for Pakistan that Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani don’t even get a look-in under the current situation.

So, who did India have as net bowlers to counter this threat? Was it Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Chaudhary? Or maybe that is practice enough.

Take a look at the top sides in India’s group. Pakistan and South Africa have at least one bowler who is tearaway fast and the rest too are 140-plus on an average day. In case of Pakistan, it may be two 150kmph bowlers. Even with the qualifiers, if Sri Lanka or the West Indies are in the same group, there will be some decent pace.

This goes beyond too. In the knockouts, be it Australia, England or New Zealand, there will be some big guns. To practice for all that, we have our main bowlers, who barely hit 135 on a good day, and Sakariya and Chaudhary. Where Umran Malik got lost in all of this, no one knows. Here is one youngster who came in as a sensation, and then was sent to the National Cricket Academy to be nurtured (for what purpose, we don’t know).

Umran may be erratic, but at least as a net bowler, surely, he makes the grade where pace will be an eternal presence. But no, India don’t need him. They have enough practice without him, as the experts say, including the main bowlers going at nine, 10 or 11 runs an over in the practice games.

Too late now to amend that. Now, it is time to see how much this practice will be worth, in the real, unforgiving environs of a top-of-the-line contest.