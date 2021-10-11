New Delhi: The former South African all-rounder and the coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, Lance Klusener expressed his desire to be the next coach of the India cricket team if given an opportunity. The present coach, Ravi Shastri will be stepping down from the role after the ICC T20 World Cup. Shastri’s term will come to an end after the ICC mega event and there will be no further contract extension.Also Read - Afghanistan Preparing to Participate in T20 World Cup: ICC Acting CEO Geoff Allardice

While speaking with CricketCountry in an exclusive interview, Klusener on being asked about throwing his hat in the ring if the opportunity comes knocking for the post of the India coach, the former South African all-rounder said it would be a huge thing for him to manage the best cricket team in the world.

“Who wouldn’t like to put in his hat for the best cricket team in the world? That would be obviously something huge and we’ve had South Africans that’s been extremely successful with the Indian team, likes of Gary Kirsten and his partner Paddy Upton,” said Klusener.

But despite acknowledging his desire to manage Virat Kohli & Co, Klusener is currently focused on the Afghanistan cricket team as he has a soft spot for the people of Afghanistan and there’s also a possibility of a contract extension in the coming months.

”My focus is on Afghanistan, my contract’s also coming up in December. I’ve got a soft spot for the people of Afghanistan and maybe there’s an option to continue with them.”

Afghanistan is in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup and are grouped with India, New Zealand, Pakistan and two more teams will join them from the qualifiers and their first match of the mega event is scheduled to take place on 25th October.

(Written by Debayan Bhattacharya)