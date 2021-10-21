New Delhi: Shoaib Akhtar reckons that India vs Pakistan high-voltage match can go either way as two cricketing giants clash at the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game on 24th October.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan Takes Bangladesh to Super 12 Stage After Win Over Papua New Guinea

Pakistan legend, Akhtar along with former India international Mohammed Kaif on Thursday appeared on the Zee News show ahead of the much-anticipated match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.



Former KKR pacer accepts the fact that India have a much better side compared to their neighbours, but he firmly believes the 2009 T20 world champions is going to unsettle the obvious favourites of the match.

“Big battles are not won by big players but it is won by grit and character.”

“You should be brave, your tactics should be right. You should not worry much about your opponent but as a Pakistani you should accept that India have a strong team. They have players who can win you matches single-handedly. But the thing about T20 is that it’s such a tricky format, within a fraction of a second you’ll not have the slightest idea what turn it’ll take. It’s a difficult task to make a comeback,” he said.

“India is obviously a better side. On the flipside we are the underdogs. People don’t consider us as favourites to upset them.”

“But I can say you Pakistan gonna unsettle the Indian team. Because they’ll focus on playing attacking cricket, middle-order will play smartly and the bowlers will go all out to dismiss the openers to create pressure on the middle-order batsmen. I think it’s gonna be a 50-50 game,” Shoaib added.

Akhtar wants another India vs Pakistan final match so that both nations can come together in harmony.

“Not only this match, I want another India vs Pakistan final match so that both nations can come together to enjoy the final showdown,” Shoaib ended.