Team India’s deputy in limited-overs format – Rohit Sharma remains the only Indian batsman to feature in the top 10 of ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday. Rohit moved up a place to world number eight while India skipper Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan inched closer to secure a place in the top 10 list. Kohli’s unbeaten 72 in the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa that ended in a 1-1 draw, has seen him gain one spot and reach 11th in the list while Dhawan has moved up three places to 13th after scores of 40 and 36.

Rohit is tied at the eighth spot with England’s Alex Hales. Both batsmen have 664 points. In the bowlers’ ranking, Washington Sundar is the top-ranked Indian. He moved eight spots to be placed 50th. The latest rankings take into account the India-South Africa series, the Bangladesh tri-series featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, as well as Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands tri-series.

Another Afghanistan spinner makes it to the top 10!@Mujeeb_R88 has jumped 29 places to No.9 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s T20I Ranking for bowlers. pic.twitter.com/upJdPbEuej — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2019



Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and Scotland’s George Munsey achieved new highs for their respective teams. Fifth-ranked Zazai’s 727 points are the highest by an Afghanistan batsman in history while 21st-ranked Munsey became the first Scotland batsman to reach 600 points after scoring an unbeaten 127 off just 56 balls against the Netherlands before dropping to 585 at the end of the series.

The series in India also saw South Africa’s Quinton de Kock move up from 49th to 30th, his highest position in two years, after scores of 52 and 79 not out.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has reached the top 20 in the bowlers’ list for the first time while Andile Phehlukwayo has achieved a career-best ranking of seventh.

There were also some interesting facts in the Bangladesh tri-series. Captain Hamilton Masakadza retired from international cricket in 22nd place as Zimbabwe’s highest-ranked batsman at the time and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has moved into the top 10 with seven wickets in the series.

In the T20 team rankings, India are placed fourth below South Africa (3rd), England (2nd) and top-ranked Pakistan.