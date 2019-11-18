Dream11 Team Prediction

TAB vs MAR Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Maratha Arabians Match 11, Group B Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:15 PM IST:

The Maratha Arabians don’t have much time to regroup as they are set to face Team Abu Dhabi on Monday after their game against Qalandars on Sunday. The Maratha Arabians, who did not have started off the tournament on a promising note, registered a 47-run win against the Qalandars. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, finally got over the mark in the second game. After their first match ended in a draw, they did well to outshine the strong Northern Warriors.

TOSS – The toss between Team Abu Dhabi vs Maratha Arabians will take place at 6:45 PM IST on November 18.

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TAB vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton

Batsmen– Luke Wright, Chris Lynn (vice-captain), Dasun Shanaka, Adam Lyth, Yuvraj Singh

All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (captain), Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers – Lasith Malinga, Ben Laughlin, Harry Gurney

TAB vs MAR Predicted XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (captain), Corey Anderson/Alex Davies, Paras Khadka, Rohan Mustafa, Harry Gurney, Ben Laughlin, Marchant de Lange, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo (captain), Dasun Shanaka, James Fuller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed

SQUADS:

Team Abu Dhabi (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Luke Wright, Moeen Ali(c), Lewis Gregory, Alex Davies, Paras Khadka, Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin, Rohan Mustafa, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Corey Anderson, Rameez Shahzad

Maratha Arabians (From): Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Yuvraj Singh, Chadwick Walton(w), Dasun Shanaka, James Fuller, Dwayne Bravo(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammed Qasim

