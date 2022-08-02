HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Singapore Score, Men’s Team Table-Tennis Final

India take on Singapore in the Men’s Team table-tennis final shortly. The trio of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai have been good and will be looking to get the gold medal again.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 5: After HISTORIC Run in Lawn Bowls; TT Team Adds to GOLD Tally

Live Updates

  • 8:28 PM IST

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: After conceding the second game, Sathiyan is back in the lead. What sensational play from Desai. He truly raised his game when it mattered the most. Looks like he will cruise through in straight games. India win GOLD 3-1.

  • 8:18 PM IST

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: Desai squanders two game points, but with his third – he takes it to win the first game. This is important from India’s point of view.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: Desai from India running away with the first game. What a start. Sharath Kamal would be watching this one certainly. Surely, Singapore will not make it easy from here.

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: Sathiyan has provided India the lead after Sharath Kamal lost his match against the World No. 133. Do not go anywhere, this Singaporean team is surely not going down without a fight.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: 1 six it is now. India is in a strong position in this set so far. India made a massive comeback. LIVE | IND 8-1 SIN

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: India takes over and now playing on 4. LIVE | IND 4-1 SIN

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: Singapore takes early lead. But India also scores. It’s 1-1 now.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Sin Score, TT Final: Singapore wins the set. Now It’s 1-1 for both teams.