TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 24: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 1 Friday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers will take place at 7.15 PM IST – on December 1.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Wicketkeepers: James Vince, Joe Clarke

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Alex Hales, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Iftikhar Ahmed (c)

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Benny Howell, Naveen-ul-Haq

Team Abu Dhabi: Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Bangla Tigers: Evin Lewis, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Umair Ali, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, Luke Fletcher.

