TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 24: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 1 Friday
Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction - T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, TAD vs BT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, TAD vs BT Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips - Abu Dhabi T10.
TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 24: Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, TAD vs BT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, TAD vs BT Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10. TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 24: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 1 Friday.
TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers will take place at 7.15 PM IST – on December 1.
Time: 7:45 PM IST.
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: James Vince, Joe Clarke
Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Alex Hales, Evin Lewis
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Iftikhar Ahmed (c)
Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Benny Howell, Naveen-ul-Haq
TAD vs BT Probable Playing XI
Team Abu Dhabi: Alex Hales, Chris Lynn (c), James Vince, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (wk), Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Bangla Tigers: Evin Lewis, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Umair Ali, Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, Luke Fletcher.
