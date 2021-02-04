TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions Alubond Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TAD vs BT at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.8 of Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs BT match will start at 10 PM IST – February 4. Team Abu Dhabi lost their opening match against Deccan Gladiators. They’ve played three more games since, winning just one of them. Team Abu Dhabi lost to Northern Warriors by eight wickets in their last game. Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, have lost three of their five matches and won twice. They defeated Maratha Arabians by six wickets and Pune Devils by eight wickets. Tigers were beaten by Qalandars by seven runs in their last game. Here is the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, TAD vs BT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, TAD vs BT Probable XIs Alubond Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Alubond Abu Dhabi T10. Also Read - NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For ISL 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantaxy XI Tips For Match 82 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa

TOSS: The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers will take place at 9.45 PM IST – February 4. Also Read - QAL vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 23: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:45 PM IST February 4 Thursday

Time: 10 PM IST. Also Read - DG vs MA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 22: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Deccan Gladiators vs Maratha Arabians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 5:30 PM IST February 4 Thursday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs BT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Johnson Charles (VC), Tom Moores

Batters – Chris Gayle (C), Luke Wright, Chirag Suri, Andre Fletcher

All-Rounders – Paul Stirling, Karim Janat

Bowlers – Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad

TAD vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (C), Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher (C), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan.

TAD vs BT Squads

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher (C), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque, Isuru Udana, David Wiese, Mahedi Hasan, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Aryan Lakra, Rameez Shahzad.

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Duckett (wk), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julian.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAD Dream11 Team/ BT Dream11 Team/ Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Player List/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Alubond Abu Dhabi T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.