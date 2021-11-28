TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TAD vs CB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 22 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs CB match will start at 5:30 PM IST – November 28. Team Abu Dhabi have won 5 of their first 7 matches and Chennai Braves have lost all of their 7 matches. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, TAD vs CB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, TAD vs CB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Chennai Braves will take place at 5 PM IST – November 28.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs CB My Dream11 Team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Paul Stirling, Angelo Parera, Mark Deyal, Colin Ingram, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bopara, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Roman Walker.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

TAD vs CB Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards and Muhammad Farooq.

Chennai Braves: Mohd Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera (c), Samiullah Shenwari, Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah, Nuwan Pradeep, Roman Walker and Kevin Koththigoda.

TAD vs CB Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Liam Livingstone(c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin(w), Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farooq, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Philip Salt, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farazuddin, Noor Ahmad.

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Tion Webster, Curtis Campher, Laxman Manjrekar.