TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TAD vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 30 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Delhi Bulls will take on Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs DB match will start at 9:30 PM IST – December 2. Both Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls have qualified for the knockouts. TAD are placed in 2nd position, whereas Delhi Bulls are placed in 3rd position. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, TAD vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, TAD vs DB Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.Also Read - NW vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers, Team News For Match 29 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST December 2 Thursday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 9 PM IST – December 2. Also Read - Abu Dhabi T10: Deccan Gladiators Tom Kohler-Cadmore Scores Highest Individual Score In T10 History

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - CB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 Match 28: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Probable Playing 11s- Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls, Team News & Injury Updates For Today's T10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST December 1 Wednesday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs DB My Dream11 Team

Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Luke Wright, Chris Gayle, Sherfane Rutherford, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone (c), Romario Shepherd, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Dominic Drakes.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

TAD vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs, Muhammad Farooq, Sheldon Cottrell.

Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed.

TAD vs DB Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.

Deccan Bulls: Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.