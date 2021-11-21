TAD vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TAD vs DG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs DG match will start at 5:30 PM IST – November 21. Keeping the current form in mind, Team Abu Dhabi are the team to beat at the moment with two brilliant victories so far. The likes of Paul Stirling and Liam Livingstone have been lethal with the bat, with their bowlers also chipping in with valuable contributions. They will be keen to make it three wins out of three against the Deccan Gladiators, who won their first game of the tournament against the Chennai Braves. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and TAD vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, TAD vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, TAD vs DG Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 5 PM IST – November 21.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt, Tom Moores

Batters – Paul Stirling, Tom Banton, Chris Gayle

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone (C), Andre Russell (VC), Jamie Overton

Bowlers – Marchant de Lange, Wahab Riaz, Naveen-ul-Haq

TAD vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone (Captain), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Farooq Muhammad, Fidel Edwards, Naveen ul Haq.

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed.

TAD vs DG Squads

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone (Captain), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farooq, Chris Benjamin, Ahmed Daniyal, Noor Ahmad, Muhammad Farazuddin, Sheldon Cottrell, Daniel Bell-Drummond.

