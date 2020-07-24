Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's TAD vs ECB at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In the upcoming encounter of Emirates D10 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on the ECB Blues in match number 4 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on July 24. The Emirates D10 tournament TAD vs ECB will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. The six-team two-week tournament sees each team play against each other twice, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. Both teams will play their second match of the Emirates D10 tournament. Team Abu Dhabi face the ECB Blues after playing Ajman Alubond in their last game, while ECB Blues played against Dubai Pulse Secure in the opening fixture of the tournament. With both the teams well versed with the playing conditions, this proves to be a thrilling contest.

TOSS – The toss between Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues will take place at 11 PM (IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Vritya Aravind, Kai Smith

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Osama Hassan

All-Rounders: Rohan Mustafa (C), Graeme Cremer, Rizwan Amanat Ali (VC)

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Ghulam Murtaza, Rahul Bhatia

TAD vs ECB Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rizwan Ali, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Osama Hassan, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Murtaza.

ECB Blues: Muhammad Boota, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Vritiya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah.

TAD vs ECB Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.

