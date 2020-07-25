Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Team Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Venture Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's TAD vs FPV at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In the upcoming encounter of Emirates D10 tournament on super Saturday, Team Abu Dhabi will take on the Fujairah Pacific Venture in match number 7 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on July 25. The Emirates D10 tournament TAD vs FPV will commence at 9:30 PM IST. The six-team two-week tournament sees each team play against each other twice, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. Team Abu Dhabi will be playing their fourth match of the tournament. Led by Graeme Cremer, Team Abu Dhabi are the early favourites to win the entire competition. They showed their strength and skill on Friday in both their matches against ECB Blues and Ajman. Their opponents, Fujairah Pacific Ventures also came up with an excellent batting performance in their only game so far. While both teams come into this game with momentum on their sides, Team Abu Dhabi is the undoubted favourite to win this game.

TOSS – The toss between Team Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Venture will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith

Batsmen: Ali Abid, Rameez Shahzad (C), Muhamad Kaleem, Iqrar Shah

All Rounders: Ali Shan Sharafu (VC), Lovepreet Singh, Rizwan Amanat Ali

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Rishab Mukherjee, Rahul Bhatia

TAD vs FPV Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: K Smith, O Hassan, A Abid, K Mahmood, R Shahzad, G Creamer, G Farid, D Khan, J Bhukari, V Vijayan and R Bhat.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Shan-Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, S Piya and H Khalid.

TAD vs FPV Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

