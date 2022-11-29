TAD vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 17: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 5:30 PM IST November 29 Tuesday

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TAD vs MSA at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 17 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Morrisville Samp Army at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. The Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs MSA match will start at 5:30 PM IST - on November 29.

TAD vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Match 17: In the match no. 17 of Abu Dhabi T10 2021 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Morrisville Samp Army at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. The Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs MSA match will start at 5:30 PM IST – on November 29.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army will take place at 5 PM IST – on November 29.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Wicketkeepers: J Charles, J Vince(C)

Batters: B King, A Hales, C Lynn(VC), D Miller

All-rounders: K Janat, D Pretorius

Bowlers: Naveen-Ul-Haq, A Nortje, A Tye

Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, James Vince (wk), Tymal Mills, Amad Butt, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, and Andrew Tye.

Morrisville Samp Army: Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, and Sheldon Cottrell.

