TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 5 PM IST November 30 Thursday

TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors T10 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 5 PM IST November 30 Thursday

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TAD vs NW at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 2021 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TAD vs NW at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 2021 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will take place at 5 PM IST – on November 29.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Kennar Lewis and Tom Banton(c)

Batters: Leus du Plooy, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales and Hazratullah Zazai

All-Rounders: Dwaine Pretorius and Azmatullah Omarzai(vc)

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Tymal Mills and Abhimanyu Mithun

TAD vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Ziaur Rahman, Angelo Mathews, Abhimanyu Mithun, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Rameez Shahzad, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Kaunain Abbas, Jaden Carmichael, Shamar Joseph.

Team Abu Dhabi: Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ingram, James Fuller, Asif Khan, Alex Hales, Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Ethan D’souza, Allah Mohammad.

TAD vs NW SQUADS

Northern Warriors (NW): Ziaur Rahman, Angelo Mathews, Abhimanyu Mithun, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Rameez Shahzad, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Kaunain Abbas, Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Hasnain, Rahul Chopra, Ankur Sangwan, Jaden Carmichael and Shamar Joseph.

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD): Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ingram, James Fuller, Asif Khan, Alex Hales, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Binura Fernando, Leus du Plooy, Keemo Paul, Tom Banton, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Ethan D’souza and Allah Mohammad.

