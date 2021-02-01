TAD vs NW Dream11 Team

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TAD vs NW at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In the 14th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will be up against Northern Warriors. Abu Dhabi finished the group stage at the second spot with one win and two defeats from three matches.

TAD vs NW Match Details

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will take place at 7.15 PM IST – February 1.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs NW My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Lendl Simmons (vice-captain), Waseem Muhammad, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Fabian Allen, Paul Stirling, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Jamie Overton, Tom Helm

TAD vs NW Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Luke Wright, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Tom Helm

Northern Warriors: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Waseem Muhammad, Junaid Siddique

TAD vs NW Full Squads

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad, Nicholas Pooran (wk/captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Kjorn Ottley, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (captain), Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Tom Helm, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Cox, Chris Morris, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

