TAD vs PD Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TAD vs PD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Bottom-dwellers Team Abu Dhabi will aim for their first win of the tournament after suffering defeats in their first two matches. In the first match, they lost to Deccan Gladiators by six wickets while in the second they were lost to Qalandars by nine wickets. On the other hand, Pune Devils started their season with a seven-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators but lost to Qalandars by nine wickets in their second match.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils will take place at 5.00 PM IST – January 31.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs PD My Dream11 Team

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Joe Clarke, Kennar Lewis, Nasir Hossain, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jamie Overton, Munis AnsariAll-Rounders – Fabien Allen, Amad Butt

TAD vs PD Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Chadwick Walton, Nasir Hossain, Hardus Viljoen, Sam Wisniewski, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari

TAD vs PD Full Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Luke Wright (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Cox, Chris Morris, Tom Helm, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Chadwick Walton (wk), Nasir Hossain (captain), Asif Khan, Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossain, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dinesh Kumar

