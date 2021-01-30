TAD vs QAL Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TAD vs QAL at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.8 of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. The Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL match will start at 7:45 PM IST – January 30. Abu Dhabi and Qalandars started their Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign on a contrasting note on Friday. Qalandars were impressive with both the bat and the ball, as they registered a 9-wicket win over Pune Devils. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi lost a close-fought battle against Deccan Gladiators. Here is the Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and TAD vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction, TAD vs QAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, TAD vs QAL Probable XIs Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10. Also Read - ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 19: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Red vs Odisha Green at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 9 AM IST January 31 Sunday

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars will take place at 7.15 PM IST – January 30. Also Read - INT vs BNV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Today's Inter Milan vs Benevento Football Match at San Siro Stadium 1.15 AM IST January 31 Sunday

Time: 7:45 PM IST. Also Read - ARS vs MUN Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Manchester United Football Match at Emirates Stadium 11 PM IST January 30 Saturday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Duckett

Batters – Chris Gayle, Luke Wright (vc), Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton (C), Sharjeel Khan

All-Rounders – Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling

Bowlers – Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir

TAD vs QAL Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (C), Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy.

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Daniyal.

TAD vs QAL Squads

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Ben Dunk (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar (c), Sultan Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ahmad Daniyal, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed.

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Duckett (wk), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julian.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAD Dream11 Team/ QAL Dream11 Team/ Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Player List/ Qalandars Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Abu Dhabi T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.