Dream11 Team Prediction

TAD vs SBK Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI T10 Match Probable XIs at ICC Academy Ground at 5.30 PM IST July 25: Also Read - TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues T10 Match Probable XIs at ICC Academy Ground at 11.30 PM IST July 24

After an entertaining start, the Emirates D10 League 2020 will feature four much-anticipated games of cricket on the Day 2. To get things started, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Sharjah Bukhatir XI at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Match 5. Also Read - SBK vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Sharjah Bukhatir vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures T10 Match in ICC Academy Ground at 9.30 PM IST July 24

Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players List of TAD vs SBK, Emirates D10 Tournament, Team Abu Dhabi Dream 11 Team Player List, Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI T10 match, Online Cricket Tips TAD vs SBK Emirates D10 tournament, Online Cricket Tips Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Emirates D10 Tournament

TOSS – The toss between Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kai Smith

Batters – Osama Hassan (vc), Rameez Shahzad (c), Umair Ali

All-Rounders – Graeme Cremer, Ghulam Farid, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar

Bowlers – Dilwar Khan Orakzai, Vinayak Vijayan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

SQUADS

Team Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, CP Rizwan, Junaid Shamzu, Hafeez Rahman, Ali Anwar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Fayyaz Ahmed, Syam Ramesh, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Ansh Tandon, Tahir Latif.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAD Dream11 Team/ SBK Dream11 Team/ Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team/ Sharjah Bukhatir XI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.