In a mouthwatering clash, Tai Tzu Ying got the better of world champion PV Sindhu in a much anticipated clash of the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL) on Friday. Tai won in three games 11-15, 15-13, 15-9 to lead Bengaluru Raptors to their first win of the season, beating Hyderabad Hunters in the process.

At the GMC Balayogi Sats Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Tai was off to a strong start cruising to a 3-0 lead in the opening game. However, soon Sindhu found her bearings with her trademark smashes to make it 3-3.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist then raced ahead to 8-5.

Sindhu seemed to be in control of her game inching to a 10-7 lead. The Raptors shuttler then tried accelerating her game and used her skilful deception at the net to take two points on the trot.

Despite her attempts, it was Sindhu who took the first game 15-11.

That gave way to a close second game ensued, a superb display of stamina and hunger.

Tai kept answering Sindhu’s power smashes with her own attacking game, keeping the game on par till 8-8. Infusing a little more speed in the exchanges, Tai got the better of Sindhu to move ahead to 12-9 before rebounding to draw level in the contest, winning the second game 15-13.

Tai then rode on the momentum, opening up a big 6-2 lead, riding and kept going for her smashes against the under-pressure Sindhu to lead 13-9. With

When Sindhu’s smash landed wide, Tai sealed the third game and the tie.

Sourabh Verma against Brice Leverdez was the trump match for Hyderabad who has a 2-2 record against him on the BWF circuit.

The opening game was tight but it was the Raptors shuttler who won the first game 15-12.

The next game saw a complete turnaround of fortunes. Verma upped the ante midway through the game, leaving the Frenchman dumbstruck. Hitting his smashes with precision, Verma soared to a 9-7 lead and carried on that momentum to level the match at one game apiece.

In the decider, the three-time national champion looked out of sorts against Leverdez.

Sourabh’s continued committing unforced errors that left him trailing at 4-13.

Sourabh made one a last-ditch effort to bag a couple of points before Leverdez targeted his backhand corner to push the shuttle to and wrap up the 15-12, 10-15, 15-6 victory.

Earlier, the defending champions were off to a winning start with their men’s doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Rian Agung Saputro beating Hyderabad’s Ben Lane and Vladimir Ivanov 15-13, 9-15, 15-12.