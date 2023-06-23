Top Recommended Stories

Yashasvi Jaiswal was with the Indian squad for WTC Final as the standby player whereas Gaikwad who was earlier announced in the squad he took his name back due to his marriage.

Published: June 23, 2023 6:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the squad for the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies which will be played from July 12. BCCI made some drastic changes in the Test squad against WI following India’s defeat in the recently concluded World Test Championship 2023 Final. The board indicated that they are slowly entering the transition phase in the Test set-up as the selection committee chooses young batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal over Cheteshwar Pujara.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was with the Indian squad for WTC Final as the standby player whereas Gaikwad who was earlier announced in the squad he took his name back due to his marriage.

The upcoming Test match series will be the opportunity for both the batters to showcase their skills.

Just after the selection twitterati started lavishing parise on selection comettee for selecting both the cricketers for WI squad here are the viral reactions:

India Test Squad Against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

