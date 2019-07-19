Former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag said the selectors should ask Mahendra Singh Dhoni about his retirement plans and inform him if they have decided to move on without him. Speaking as a panelist in a news channel, Sehwag also took a dig at Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil, who was the selector when he was dropped from the Indian team in 2013, and said he wished the selectors had asked him about his plans.

“It should be left to MS Dhoni to decide when to hang his boots. The duty of the selectors is to reach out to Dhoni and inform him that he is no more being seen as India’s wicket-keeper batsman going forward. I wish the selectors had asked me as well about my plans,” the former cricketer said where Patil was also present as a co-panelist. The 1983 World Cup-winning member was the chairman of the selection committee which dropped Sehwag, who never made a comeback in the future. An embarrassed Patil then had to apologize to Sehwag on National Television.

Patil, trying to reason with the former Delhi cricketer, said that someone was given the responsibility to talk to Sehwag during his last days in international cricket . “The responsibility to talk to Sachin (Tendulkar) about his future was given to me and Rajinder Singh Hans while the same responsibility was given to Vicky (Vikram Rathour) for Sehwag. We had asked him and he said he had spoken with Sehwag. But if Sehwag is saying that Vikram did not talk to him, I would like to take responsibility for the same,” the former cricketer added.

However, the matter heated up further as an outspoken Sehwag reminded Patil there is no point in speaking to a player after announcing the squad and dropping him. “Vikram spoke to me after I was dropped. It would have made sense if he spoke to me before that. There’s no point talking to a cricketer once he is dropped. If MSK Prasad speaks to Dhoni after he is dropped, what would Dhoni say that he would play first-class cricket and the selectors should pick him if he scores runs. The point is that the selectors should reach out to cricketers before they are dropped,” Sehwag countered.

The panel which also had the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev present saw him differ with Sehwag. “I don’t think that a selector speaks to the player when he is picked and so I don’t see why he needs to be told that he will be dropped,” he said.