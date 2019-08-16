The mediation talks between US Soccer Federation (USSF) and the USA women’s soccer team (USWNT) broke down over the gender discrimination lawsuit, which was aimed at diminishing gender disparity in US football and making sure the women’s team get the same salary as the men’s.

As per the spokesperson of the women’s team, the USWNT representatives found USSF officials intended to continue with the disparity. “We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of USSF full of hope. Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behaviour,” CNN quoted the players’ spokesperson Molly Levinson as saying.

The women’s team had filed the gender discrimination lawsuit in March this year which had seen 28 members of the team listing themselves as plaintiffs. The suit alleged the federation was conducting a discrimination by paying women less than men “for substantially equal work and by denying them at least equal playing, training, and travel conditions; equal promotion of their games; equal support and development for their games; and other terms and conditions of employment equal to the MNT.”

However, the USSF rejected Levinson’s claim and asserted that the football body have been constantly in the lookout for a solution to the problem. The official statement issued by them also stated that the plaintiffs took an aggressive approach during the talks and accused the USWNT spokesperson of making inflammatory comments.

“Unfortunately, instead of allowing mediation to proceed in a considerate manner, plaintiffs’ counsel took an aggressive and ultimately unproductive approach that follows months of presenting misleading information to the public in an effort to perpetuate confusion,” the body added.

Earlier this year, the US women’s soccer team won their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup. Other than that they have won eight CONCAC cups and four Olympic gold medals and are being identified as the most successful team in international women’s soccer. Notably, the men’s team of US soccer have participated in only 10 FIFA World Cup and their best ever result was in 1930 where they made it to the semi-finals of the tournament.