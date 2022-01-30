TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's TAM vs BLR at Sheraton Grand Whitefield:

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 83 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, January 30. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru . Tamil Thalaivas is on 10th in the PKL points table with 34 points in 13 matches. They have three wins and four losses this season, with six draws. Meanwhile, the Bulls are currently placed second in the standings with 46 points from 15 games. They have eight wins and six losses so far in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining game finished in a draw.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will start place at 8:30 PM IST – January 30.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs BLR My Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal, Sagar, Aman, Mohit, Sagar Krishna, Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Deepal Narwal.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

TAM vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Krishna/Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Himanshu

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Deepak Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

TAM vs BLR SQUADS

Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Athul M S, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Asiri Alawathge, Surjeet Singh, Sahil, M Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Ashish, Mohit, Sahil, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Sourabh Patil, Anwar Baba.

Bengaluru Bulls: M Kadam, Aman, R Sangwan, Pawan Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, More G B, Dong Geon Lee, Banty, Naseeb, Rohit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vikas, Ankit, Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Jagannath, Rohit Kumar

