TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s TAM vs BLR at Sheraton Grand Whitefield: In a high-octane battle in Vivo Pro Kabaddi on fantastic Friday, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield. The Vivo Pro Kabaddi TAM vs BLR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 24. Thalaivas are placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi points table, while the Bulls are currently languishing at the bottom. After finishing last in all three seasons they’ve played thus far, the Thalaivas drew their season opener against the Telugu Titans. Both teams scored 40 points each on the opening day of the competition to share three points each. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls will come into this encounter on the back of a massive 30-46 loss against U Mumba in their PKL 2021 opener. The former champions will go all out to earn their first point when they take on the Thalaivas. Here is the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, TAM vs BLR Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction T10 game, TAM vs BLR Probable XIs Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction – Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.Also Read - OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Fantasy Picks- Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Team News For Today's Match 40 at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

KICK-OFF TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 24. Also Read - CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips MCA All Star T10 Bash: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Central Smashers vs KL Stars For Today's Match 10, Team News From Kinrara Academy Oval at 6:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru Also Read - DAT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Oman D20 Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors, Team News For Today's T20 From Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs BLR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Rohit Kumar, Sagar, Sahil Singh

All-Rounders: Mohit

Raiders: K Prapanjan, Manjeet (VC), Pawan Kumar (C)

TAM vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, Mohit-II.

Bengaluru Bulls: Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Jagannath.

TAM vs BLR SQUADS

Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Athul M S, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Himanshu, Asiri Alawathge, Surjeet Singh, Sahil, M Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Ashish, Mohit, Sahil, Sagar B Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Sourabh Patil, Anwar Baba.

Bengaluru Bulls: M Kadam, Aman, R Sangwan, Pawan Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Abolfazel Maghsodlo, More G B, Dong Geon Lee, Banty, Naseeb, Rohit, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Vikas, Ankit, Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Jagannath, Rohit Kumar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BLR Dream11 Team/ TAM Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi/ Fantasy Kabaddi Tips and more.