TAM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 3 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 3 Sun

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TAM vs DEL. Also Check Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List, Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TAM vs DEL, PKL 10.

TAM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Match 3 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will see Tamil Thalaivas taking on Dabang Delhi K. C. on December 3. Tamil Thalaivas have faced Dabang Delhi K. C. 8 times in PKL history. Dabang Delhi K. C. lead the head to head record between the teams, winning 5 times while Tamil Thalaivas have returned with a victory on 1 occasion. Two matches ended in ties. The last match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K. C. in Season 9 ended in a tie. With 10 wins, 8 losses and 4 ties, Tamil Thalaivas finished fifth on the PKL Season 9 points table with 66 points. Dabang Delhi K. C., meanwhile, had 63 points and were sixth on the points table last year.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi, Match 3, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Sunday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 3.

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

TAM vs DEL Possible Starting 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Mohit, Himanshu Narwal, and M Abhishek/Amirhossein Bastami.

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik, Meetu Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Balasaheb Jadhav, and Himmat Antil/Vikrant.

TAM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sagar, Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Ajinkya Pawar, and Narender.

Captain: Narender, Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

Squads

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Selvamani K, Vishal Chahal, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Nitin Singh, Jatin, Satish Kannan, Masanamuthu Lakshanan, M Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, and Ritik.

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu, Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh, Akash Prasher.

