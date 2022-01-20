Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 66 Between TAM vs GUJ at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants on Thursday in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8. The Thalaivas have had a solid start to the season despite the recent setbacks and will play a Giants team yet to find their perfect balance. Thalaivas' defence has been in great form throughout the PKL Season with captain Surjeet Singh and Sagar impressing. But with Manjeet fading in the last two matches, Thalaivas need to find more energy for their raids. Ajinkya Pawar and Bhawani Rajput will need to shoulder more responsibilities especially if K. Prapanjan fails to recover from a shoulder injury. Giants' star-studded defence seems to be finally coming into form despite missing Ravinder Pahal due to a knee injury. Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil and Girish Ernak looked confident against U Mumba in their previous outing and will fancy their chances against a jaded Tamil raiding unit. Ajay Kumar had a strong outing against Mumbai which might convince coach Manpreet to give the all-rounder a bigger role against Thalaivas. Rakesh S. will once again be their lead raider as Gujarat desperately try to jump into the top half of the points table.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, Match 66, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 20th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 63 Between Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 18 Tuesday

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TAM vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sahil Singh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sunil Kumar, Manjeet.

Captain: Surjeet Singh, Vice-Captain: Sagar.

TAM vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit.

Gujarat Giants

Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Hadi Oshtorok/Ankit.