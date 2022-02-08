TAM vs HAR Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 102, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 08th February.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Team

Sagar, Akshay, Jaideep, Mohit, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Sagar | Vice-Captain: Jaideep

TAM vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Khandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Ravi Kumar, Akshay.