Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 45 Between TAM vs MUM at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: It's a battle between two powerful defensive units as the Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Haryana Steelers in the 45th match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at the Sheraton Grand Convention Centre in Bengaluru on Monday. Tamil Thalivas have had a good defensive performance so far but other than Ajinkya Pawar their raiders are yet to hit the top-notch form. They can form a Patna-like strategy with Ajinkya, Manjeet, and Athul MS as their raiding trio. In the 5 meetings so far, the Thalaivas and Steelers have won a match apiece so far. Surprisingly, three matches between the two franchises have ended in a tie. The matches which produced a result were played in PKL 7 as the two teams shared honors. In the first match, the Thalaivas won 35-27 while the Steelers owned the reverse fixture 43-35. Vikash Khandola scored a super 10 and was the star player in the victory.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 45, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 10th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TAM vs HAR Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Rohit Gulia, Vikash Khandola, Meetu Mehender, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Vikash Khandola, Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh.

TAM vs HAR Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sagar B Krishna, Ashish.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.