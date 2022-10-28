TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between TAM vs JAI. Also Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 42 Between Dabang Delhi K.C vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST 28, Oct

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST, Oct 28.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team

Defenders: Ankush, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, and Sunil Kumar.

All-Rounders: Narender and Himanshu-IX.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Narender.

TAM vs JAI Probable Starting 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.