Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

In-form Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with the exciting Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. The Pink Panthers have beaten top sides Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous outings and will be looking to continue their giant-killing spree by beating Surjeet Singh and Co. The Thalaivas had a morale-depleting loss against Bengal Warriors, but their impressive defenders will be looking to turn things around against the Season 1 champions. Jaipur had failed to optimise Arjun Deshwal's raiding performances early season because they lacked a good secondary raider. But with Deepak Hooda stepping up, they suddenly look a well-balanced side capable of challenging top teams. Deepak Hooda has the third-highest raid points in PKL history and showed why he is considered amongst the best with a Super 10 against Patna. He was particularly impressive in Do-or-Die situations which will ease the pressure on Arjun Deshwal. The two raiders will, however, face a different battle against Thalaivas' Surjeet Singh and Sagar. Patna showed too much respect for Deepak Hooda in the defence but don't expect the same from the in-form Thalaivas duo. The Tamil team's strength has been their defence and it is important they don't hesitate against the Jaipur raiders. The South Indian team's own raiders had a disappointing night against Bengal and will be aiming to recover from the blip.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 58, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 16th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh, Shaul Kumar, Sahil Singh, Amit Kharb, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal, Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh.

TAM vs JAI Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, K Prapanjan, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput/Athul MS, Sagar, Sahil Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Dharmaraj Cheralathan/Amit.