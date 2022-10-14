TAM vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 16 Between TAM vs MUM at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST. Tamil Thalaivas have had an underwhelming start to the campaign and are yet to win this season. The Thalaivas have lost one game while the other one finished in a tie. Narender has been one of the bright sparks for Tamil Thalaivas in attack with 13 raid points, while Himanshu, who is primarily a defender, has chipped in with seven raid points so far. The Thalaivas will also hope that Ajinkya Pawar, who has managed just three raid points in the campaign so far, can find form soon. U Mumba, on the other hand, have a win and a loss to their name after their first two games of the season. They will head into this game after a seven-point win against U.P. Yoddhas in their last outing. The Season 2 champions are yet to produce their best in attack and will be eager to do so soon.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 16, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 14 October

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Team

Surinder Singh, Rinku, Sagar Rathi, Sahil Gulia, Narender, Himanshu, and Ashish.

Captain: Sahil Gulia, Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh.

TAM vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Sahil Gulia and M Abhishek, Abhimanyu Kaushik and Vishwanath V, Pawan Sherawat/Sachin and Ajinkya Pawar.

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Harender Kumar and Vishal Mane, Rahul Sethpal, Gholamabbas Korouki, Guman Singh and Ashish.