Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

On Monday, U Mumba will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in Match 15 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. U Mumba have had a mixed start to their season as they have managed one win and one loss in two matches. They began their season with an impressive 46-30 win over the Bengaluru Bulls but lost the 2nd game 27-31 to Dabang Delhi. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are yet to register their first win of the season. They shared the spoils in their opening game after playing a thrilling 40-40 tie with the Telugu Titans, while they lost their 2nd game 30-38 to the Bengaluru Bulls. Despite playing only the first half against the Bengaluru Bulls, Bhavani Rajput was the best raider for the Thalaivas with eight raid points. K Prapanjan and Manjeet disappointed the fans with only three and four raid points, respectively. Abhishek Singh failed to repeat his first-game magic in the match against Dabang Delhi and managed only five raid points. V Ajith was their best raider in the last game with seven points against his name. They also had a rough night on defense. Mohsen Maghsoudlou was the best defender with three tackle points. The defense did well as Sagar completed a high-five and Surjeet bagged three tackle points.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Match 15, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 27th December.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - UP Yoddha Beat Patna Pirates With Last Raid of Match

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TAM vs MUM Dream11 Team

Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Mohit-II, Shivam Anil, V Ajith Kumar, Manjeet.

Captain: Manjeet, Vice-Captain: Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

TAM vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

K Prapajan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh.

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku/Shivam, Fazel Atrachali.