TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 24 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Oct 17 Monday: Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will target their first win in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 when they square off in the first game on Monday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to pick up their first win of the season after enduring two losses and a tie in their first three matches of the campaign. Like Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates are yet to win this season having lost thrice and tied their other match. The three-time champions have struggled to perform as a cohesive unit with both their raiders and defenders capable of doing much better. Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates have faced each other 10 times. Out of which, Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches while Patna Pirates have won six times. Two matches ended in ties.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team

Sagar, Neeraj Kumar, Sahil Gulia, Sunil, Narender (vc), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (c), Sachin Tanwar.

TAM vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Sukesh Hegde/Abdul Insamam S, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

