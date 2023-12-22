Home

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 34 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates In Chennai at 8 PM IST December 22, Fri

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TAM vs PAT. Also Check the Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns against Patna Pirates at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Friday. Sagar will lead Tamil Thalaivas while Patna Pirates will be led by Neeraj Kumar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Tamil Thalaivas take the mat against Patna Pirates in the second and final game of the night. Here is the Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between TEL and DEN. Also Check Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List, Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Match 34, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 22

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

TAM vs PAT Possible Starting 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) Possible Starting 7: 1. Sagar(C), 2. Sahil-III, 3. Mohit-VIII, 4. M. Abishek, 5. Nitin Singh, 6. Ajinkya Pawar, 7. Narender Hoshiyar

Patna Pirates (PAT) Possible Starting 7: 1. C Sajin C, 2. Neeraj-Kumar(C), 3. Krishan Dhull, 4. Ankit, 5. Sachin Tanwar, 6. Sandeep Kumar, 7. Murugthamuth Sudhakar

TAM vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Raiders- Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Sachin Tanwar

Defender- Sahil Gulia, Neeraj Kumar, Krishan Dhull

All-rounder- Ankit

Captain- Sachin Tanwar

Vice Captain- Ajinkya Pawar

Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) Squad: Sagar(C), Sahil-III, Mohit-VIII, M. Abishek, Nitin Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender Hoshiyar, Nitesh Kumar, Jatin, Amirhossein Bastami, Aashish, Vishal Chahal, Masanamuthu Lakshnanan, Ronak, Himanshu, Himanshu Virender, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, K Selvamani, Ritik, Himanshu Narwal, Sathish Kannan

Patna Pirates (PAT) Squad: C Sajin C, Neeraj-Kumar(C), Krishan Dhull, Ankit, Sachin Tanwar, Sandeep Kumar, Murugthamuth Sudhakar, Sanjay, Rakesh Narwal, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Rohit Raghav, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Odhiambo, Abinand Subhash, Deepak Kumar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Manjeet, Mahendra Choudhary, Chen Zheng Wei, Manish ., Kunal Mehta, Anuj Kumar K

