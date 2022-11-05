TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 60 Between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 5 Sat
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between TAM vs TEL. Also Check Tamil Thalaivas Dream 11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List.
TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 60 Between TAM vs TEL at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST, November 5. After an underwhelming start to the season, Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned a corner and are unbeaten in their last three games. They will be feeling confident heading into Saturday’s encounter and will hope that Narender, who has scored 99 raid points for them in his debut season and has been a revelation, can shine again. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation as they are rooted to the bottom of the standings having won once and lost nine matches this season. Needless to say, the Titans need to start picking up wins quickly to bolster their bleak hopes of qualifying beyond the league phase. For positive results, they will need the whole team to step up. Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have been involved in 10 matches. The Thalaivas won four times and the Titans have five wins, while one game ended in a tie.
Also Read:
- HAR vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 61 Between Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex at 9:30 PM IST November 5 Sat
- GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 59 Between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 7:30 PM IST Nov 5 Sat
- ENG vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's England vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST November 5 Sat
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, Match 60, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, November 5.
Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.
Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.
Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.
TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team
Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sagar, Himanshu, Siddharth Desai, Ajinkya Pawar and Narender Hoshiyar.
Captain: Siddharth Desai, Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar.
TAM vs TEL Predicted Playing 7
Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.
Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Vishal Bhardwaj.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.