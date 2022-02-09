TAM vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

TAM vs UP Dream11 Team

Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar

Captain: Nitesh Kumar Vice Captain: Manjeet

TAM vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.

UP Yoddha: Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Aman Hooda.