New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 season is set to start on June 23 and the final is set to be played on July 31. The teams gear up once again to battle it out for the TNPL trophy. This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and will be contested by eight teams. Here are the schedule, TNPL 2022 live streaming, and TNPL 2022 squads.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on TV?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 HD (for English) and in Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Where you can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 online?

You can watch Tamil Nadu Premier League online on Disney Hotstar

Tamil Nadu Premier League Match Venue & Timings

TNPL 2022 matches will be played across 4 venues, Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, and the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem.

The match timings will be 7:15 PM during the single match day, while during the double-header days, the first match will commence at 3:15 PM.