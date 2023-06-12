Home

TNPL 2023: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is scheduled to kick off on June 11, with the Lyca Kovai Kings facing the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

TNPL 2023 will feature eight teams representing various regions of Tamil Nadu. The teams will compete in 28 league stage matches followed by four playoff matches. In the league stage, each team will play against every other team once in a round-robin format.

The top two teams at the conclusion of the league stage will compete in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will face off in an Eliminator, with the victorious team progressing to Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1. The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will clash in the tournament final.

Venues:

TNPL 2023 matches will be held at the following venues:

SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Here are the different squads for TNPL 2023:

Ba11sy Trichy

K Mani Bharathi (wk), T Natarajan, Daryl Ferrario, Ramadoss Alexander, SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, Raghupathy Silambarasan, K Easwaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran

Chepauk Super Gillies

N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, R Sibi, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker

Dindigul Dragons

Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, P Saravana Kumar, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Tushar Raheja (wk), Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, NS Chaturved, B Anirudh, Ajith Ram, H Trilok Nag, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, S Ganesh, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan, Rahul Harish, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

Lyca Kovai Kings

Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay

Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Nidhish Rajagopal

Salem Spartans

Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh

Here is the released TNPL 2023 schedule:June 12, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 13, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 15, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 16, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 18, 3 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 18, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 19, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 20, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 3 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 22, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 24, 3 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 24, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 25, 3 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 25, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 26, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 27, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 28, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 29, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

July 1, 3 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 1, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 2, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 2, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 3, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 4, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 5, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

TNPL 2023 Playoffs schedule:

Qualifier 1

July 7 – 7 PM – Salem

Eliminator

July 8 – 7 PM – Salem

Qualifier 2

July 10 – 7 PM – Tirunelveli

Final

July 12 – 7 PM – Tirunelveli

Where will TNPL 2023 be live streamed:

The 2023 edition of the TNPL will be shown live on the Star Sports network.

TNPL 2023 will also live streamed on Fancode.

