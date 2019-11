Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match, Super League, Group B Match TN vs JHA at Surat: The Super League stages of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 continues. In another exciting encounter of Group B, Tamil Nadu will take on Jharkhand at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat on Wednesday. Out of contention for the semifinals of the premier domestic T20 competition – Jharkhand have nothing to lose and will play without any pressure against Tamil Nadu. In batting, the likes of Virat Singh in red-hot form in the ongoing tournament. He has amassed 341 runs in 9 games at an average of 68.20 and can turn the tables for his side in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, it is an extremely crucial encounter for Tamil Nadu, who are still in contention to qualify for the semi-finals and with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar, they hold the firepower in the team to outclass the eastern outfit.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.45 AM (IST).

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar (VC), Anukul Roy, Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), R Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, M Siddharth and Utkarsh Singh.

TN vs JHA Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Baba Aparjith, Dinesh Karthik (C/WK), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, M Siddharth.

Jharkhand: Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Anukul Roy, Sumit Kumar (WK), Supriyo Chakraborty, Sonu Singh, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Vivekanand Tiwari.

SQUADS

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Vijay Shankar, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, N Jagadeesan, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Murali Vijay, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jharkhand: Kumar Deobrat, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Virat Singh, Sumit Kumar (wk), Utkarsh Singh, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sonu Singh, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Vivekanand Tiwari, Nazim Siddiqui, Ishan Kishan, Monu Kumar, Anand Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem.

