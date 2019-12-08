Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Dream11 Team Prediction Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips TN vs KAR Elite Group A and B, Round 1 at NPR College Ground, Dindigul 9:30 AM IST: It’s back. Ranji Trophy is all to get underway from Monday with 10 matches being played across the country. This is the 86th edition of India’s premier first-class domestic competition. The top 18 teams have been kept in Group A and B while the next best are in Group C. Rest, including newbie Chandigarh are in Plate group. Yet again, the season promises a lot with several cricketers aiming to make a mark and hopefully get a call-up for the national team. The season starts from December 9 and will continue till March next year when the final will be played.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) on December 9.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

TN vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Srinivas Sharath, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Aparajith, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Mukund (captain), Vijay Shankar, Ravi Ashwin (vice-captain), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ronit More, V Koushik

TN vs KAR SQUADS

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Srinivas Sharath, Sharath BR (wk), Ronit More, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, David Mathias, V Koushik, Devaiah

Tamil Nadu: Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, K Mukunth, Manimaran Siddharth

