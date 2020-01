Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 5 Match TN vs MUM Elite Group A and B Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Chennai: In the round 5 match of Elite Group A and B of Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Tamil Nadu will host Ranji’s most successful side Mumbai in a highly-anticipated clash at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. Both Mumbai and Tamil Nadu are hailed as the top teams in India’s domestic circuit. But both have been going through an ordinary run in the ongoing Ranji season. If Mumbai are coming off after facing defeats at the hands of Railways and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu too have been bettered by Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. With no wins in four matches, TN’s campaign appears to be in hot waters at the moment. The Vijay Shankar-led side has drawn their previous two fixtures against Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. However, playing at home with the likes of Baba Indrajith, Ashwin, Karthik and Mukund in their ranks make them the favourites against a depleted Mumbai side.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have lost their skipper Suryakumar Yadav who has been picked for India A tour of New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out due to injured shoulder while the likes of Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur are with team India in the ongoing Sri Lanka series.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu and Mumbai will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik (C), Aditya Tare

Batters – Baba Aparajith, Sarfaraz Khan, Bhupen Lalwani

All-Rounders – Ravi Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Shashank Attarde

Bowlers – R Sai Kishore, Shams Mulani (VC), Royston Dias

TN vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Abhinav Mukund, Baba Indrajith/Ganga Sridhar Raju, Kaushik Gandhi, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (C), Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan (wk), Ravi Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, K Vignesh/M Siddharth.

Mumbai: Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (C/wk), Shubham Ranjane, Hardik Tamore/Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Shashank Attarde, Royston Dias.

TN vs MUM SQUADS

Tamil Nadu: Ganga Sridhar Raju, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Kaushik Gandhi, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (C), N Jagadeesan (wk), K Mukunth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Abhinav Mukund.

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane, Aditya Tare (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jay Gokul Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar.

