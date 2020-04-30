Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal named India’s Ravichandran Ashwin as one of the toughest bowlers he has faced. Apart from Ashwin, Iqbal also picked Pakistan’s off-spinner Saeed Ajmal and South African pacer Morne Morkel. Also Read - 'You Better Not Defend': When Ravichandran Ashwin Lost His Cool on Matthew Renshaw

The 31-year-old Bangladeshi cricketer, who was named ODI skipper earlier this month, admitted that he was unable to read Ajmal when the bowler was at his peak and also said that Ashwin was equally difficult to pick.

"First I would talk about Saeed Ajmal. When he was at his prime, I couldn't read his deliveries. I had plenty of troubles while playing him," Tamim was quoted as saying in an interview with Daily Star.

“South Africa’s Morne Morkel was tough to face. Another one is Ravichandran Ashwin, who is one of the current players. Even he is difficult to read. I would like to take the names of these three cricketers as they are quality bowlers,” he added.

With over 11,000 runs across formats, Iqbal is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh. He has scored 13,308 runs in 341 matches at an average of 35.11 to go with 23 centuries and 81 half-centuries.

Iqbal has been at the forefront of the war against the coronavirus. Recently, he helped 91 sportspersons, who were financially hit due to the crisis.

In Bangladesh, all sporting action has been postponed indefinitely from mid-March due to the outbreak.