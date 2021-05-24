Despite the Wanindu Hasaranga scare in the backend, Bangladesh managed to register a comfortable 33-run win over Sri Lanka on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Relieved to have won the game, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal seemed happy with the outcome as he went on to lavish praise on Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmadullah. Iqbal also pointed out that the pitch was two-paced. Also Read - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI Series: Live Streaming, Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Telecast And All You Need to Know

"Happy with the way we fought. Mahmudullah and Mushy played brilliantly. Young Afif batted really well. Got to a decent total. Wasn't easy to bat. Pitch was two-paced. Losing is no fun. Finally we won. I think we lost 10 games across all formats. Winning is happiness. Boys are really happy. We hope we can put on a better show next time. As I said during the toss, it's passion for the country that everyone puts the hard work in. We know how passionate our crowds are. The guys watching on the telly. We put in the hard work for those guys," he said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, the fifties from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh put up 257 despite a slow start.

Chasing 258, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start scoring 30 runs before the completion of the fifth over. Danushka Gunathilaka (21) smashed five fours in quick time but got out on the last ball of the fifth over.

Bangladesh halted Sri Lanka’s decent start as Mustafizur dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the eight over to reduce Sri Lanka to 41/2.

The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals as both Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera departed leaving Sri Lanka at 94/4.

With Dhananjaya de Silva’s wicket in the 24th over, Sri Lanka lost half of their side with less than 100 runs on the board. Wanindu Hasaranga tried to rescue Sri Lanka with his gutsy 60-ball 74 but he ran short of partners as wickets kept falling at the other end.

Hasaranga back-to-back fifties wasn’t enough as Sri Lanka fell 34 runs short of the target, getting bundled out for 224 in the 49th over.

Earlier opting to bat first, Bangladesh scored 257 runs thanks to brilliant fifties by Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah. Tamim had given the hosts a decent start but Sri Lanka bounced back in the game with quick wickets.

However, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah stitched a 109-run stand to propel Bangladesh to a decent total. Mushfiqur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his ferocious knock.

Brief score: Bangladesh 257/6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 84, Mahmudullah 54; Dhananjaya de Silva 3-45); Sri Lanka 224/10 (Wanindu Hasaranga 74; Mehidy Hasan 4-30, Mustafizur Rahman 3-34)

(With ANI inputs)