The duo of Arafat Sunny and Al-Amin Hossain was recalled to the squad as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the 15-member side for the three-match Twenty20 internationals series against India.

Talking about Sunny and Hossain’s recall, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said: “We have recalled Sunny because we need someone experienced for India, which is a tough country.”

“Al-Amin comes into the squad as some of our other fast bowlers are injured,” he added.

Tamim Iqbal, who had taken a break during the recent tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, also made a return to the squad, which will be led by Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, axed Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and pacer Rubel Hossain. The quartet was a part of the team in the tri-series.

While the first T20I of the series will take place in New Delhi on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will be hosting the other two matches on November 7 and November 10 respectively.

Sunny, 33, has not played for his country following his suspension for an illegal bowling action during the 2016 ICC World T20. In 2017, the left-arm spinner was arrested and jailed for two months as he posted intimate photos of his girlfriend on social media. Pacer Hossain, last represented Bangladesh in India during the 2016 ICC World T20.

Bangladesh Squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.