India vs Bangladesh: At the highest stage of cricket such catches are a regulation! Tamim Iqbal dropped an easy catch of Rohit Sharma in the sixth over of the match. Mustafizur got Rohit playing a mistimed shot, but the opportunity was not grabbed. It was a back of a length delivery and Rohit couldn’t quite middle the stroke as he tried to go over mid-wicket. Tamim moved across to his left in the deep and it was a straightforward chance. Went with both hands, but ended up dropping it. Rohit was on nine when he was dropped.

Here is how Tamim got trolled for the drop:

A Century Can Be Your Repentance 😍#Tamim_Iqbal — Abdullah Al Faruky (@Faruky3T) July 2, 2019

Bangladesh’ sponsor Lifebuoy must be sad seeing Tamim Iqbal’s lazy fielding dropping an easy catch. Because Lifebuoy hai jahaan tandurusti hai wahaan. #INDvBAN — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) July 2, 2019

What you have done tamim Iqbal? Thats bad.#INDvBAN — Safia Feroz (@safia_feroz) July 2, 2019

Its not Tamim Iqbal’s dropped catch, its the body language that is most worrying sign. #INDvBAN — Amlan Mostakim Hossain (@AmlanMostakim) July 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their World Cup fixture at Edgbaston.

India has made two changes to their playing XI which featured against England. They have included Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav.

Bangladesh has also made two changes to their line-up. They have included Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman in place of Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah.

“We are going to bat first. It’s a used pitch. In the last game, it was getting slower and slower. Looking at the shorter boundaries, one of wrist spinners — Kuldeep — misses out. Bhuvi comes in. Kedar is not playing and Dinesh Karthik replaces him,” said Kohli after winning the toss.