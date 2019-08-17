England vs Australia: Looks like Steve Smith has changed the art of leaving balls! Smith was spotted leaving the ball hilariously like never-seen-before. It was hilarious but super effective as it helped him survive on a lively pitch against a good attack. And at the end of it all, he ended up scoring 92 with that bizarre technique. English cricketer Tammy Beaumont was spotted imitating Smith’s exaggerated leave. It is not sure if it is an attempt to mock Steve Smith, but one thing is for certain, the leave is making noise. Her teammate, Danielle Wyatt shared a video of her Tammy copying Smith.

Here is the video:

Earlier, a lethal bouncer from Jofra Archer seems to have done the trick as a well-set Steve Smith had to retire hurt on 80*. Archer looked lethal ever since he got the ball in his hand. Archer already had two wickets to his name when he got Smith on the ground. It was a well-directed 92.4mph bouncer from Archer that was too hot for Smith to handle. The players were stunned and Steve Smith didn’t seem to be getting up anytime soon. Smith shuffled across and by the time he could think of countering this bouncer, it was at him like a rapid rash.

Meanwhile, Smith was booed by the crowd at Lords as well after Edgbaston. At Edgbaston, Smith slammed a century in each innings of the Test helping Australia take a 1-0 lead. Smith’s comeback to Test cricket is winning applause from all quarters.